ALGONA—The Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Event was another successful evening celebrating the success of the chamber in 2023. Sarah Mayer was recognized for her year as Ambassador president. Lynn Elliott-Carlson will serve as the Ambassador president in 2024. Kelsey Thompson was recognized as outgoing board president having served for 2022-2023 as president. Shannon Goche began her two-year term as board president on Jan. 1, 2024.