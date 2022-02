The Algona Area Chamber of Commerce held a coffee at Bishop Garrigan Schools in Algona on Friday, Feb. 4 during Catholic Schools Week.

At the event, Lynn Miller, president of BGS, spoke to the group.

Christy Peterson, 3-12 principal and Kristie Hough, Seton Grade School principal and daycare director, told about activities at their schools.

Preschoolers from Seton provided musical selections.