Cedar Valley Honor Flight story at Prairie Creek Assisted Living, Feb. 4

Since 2011, over 3,000 Iowa veterans have been honored for their service with a special trip to Washington, D.C., courtesy of Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight. In 2010, what began as a simple conversation between local media mogul Jim Coloff and Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White soon became an effort to establish Waterloo, Iowa as an Honor Flight hub. Less than a year later, the first group of eastern Iowa veterans arrived in Washington, D.C.