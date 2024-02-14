CCCU donates $75,000 to fire and police departments
FORT DODGE-—Citizens Community Credit Union recently awarded $75,000 to the fire and police departments that serve its local branch communities of Fort Dodge, Algona, Belmond, Estherville, Lake Mills, Storm Lake and Spirit Lake, and the surrounding areas. Guided by the credit union philosophy of “People Helping People”, Citizens believes in making a difference and wanted to show appreciation for service organizations that align with this philosophy.