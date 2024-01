DES MOINES—Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12.0 million head on December 1, 2023. The inventory was 3 percent above December 1, 2022. Placements in feedlots during November totaled 1.87 million head, 2 percent below 2022. Net placements were 1.81 million head.