Make plans to attend the Burt Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19 from

4:30 to 7 p.m.

There is no charge but a free will donation will appreciated.

The Burt City Council will be providing a chicken and biscuit dinner.

There will be pumpkin painting sponsored by the Burt Lions Club and Burt Fire Department. The Burt Library is providing hot chocolate.

Volunteers are bringing pumpkin bars and the Burt Bulletin is having a pumpkin derby.