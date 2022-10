September third grade heroes are from left: Mara Rice, Coragan Brandt, Trake Zinnel, Ryan Simpson and Blaine Rapstine.

October third grade heroes are from left: Katie Ennen, Jocelyn Moser, Kori Hilsabeck, Haley Wichtendahl-Gaillard, Elijah Larsen and Paizlee Essary.

September fourth grade heroes from left: Johnathan Heginger, Grace Miller, Charlotte Reynolds, Emery Weichert and Rayden Moeller.