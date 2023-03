Illinois Mayor-turned-comedian continues to sell out shows

ALGONA—Jeremy Nunes will be performing live on Saturday night, April 1 at the Algona VFW Hall. The event will serve as a fundraiser for Leadership Algona class. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the comedy show beginning at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, call the Algona Chamber at 515-295-7201.