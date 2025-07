Josh Manske welcomed visitors to the Chautauqua fundraiser for the Dolores Mertz Scholarship Foundation on Saturday, June 28, held at the Wilcox Performing Arts Center. The scholarship was established by the Kossuth County Democrats.

Moderators for the event were Josh Manske and Dr. Robert Leonard. Special guest speaker was former Iowa Governor and ambassador to China,Terry Brandstad, a good friend and colleague of Dolores Mertz.