BURT—Award winning Christian music duo, Blake and Jenna Bolerjack will be in concert at Burt Presbyterian Church in Burt at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 3. As husband and wife, Blake and Jenna meld their voices to create a signature, velvety blend. Their music reflects their personalities, a bubbly mix of classic and modern styles with a big sound that is energetic, happy and inspiring. They also will share their testimonies about how even in dark times God never leaves you.