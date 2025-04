By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Setbacks from homes, property lines and public infrastructure topped the list of recommendations the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors have for a solar ordinance.

The setback distances were among several suggestions Board members had during the regular meeting on Tuesday, April 1, for Ahlers & Cooney, a Des Moines-based law firm chosen to craft regulations for commercial solar projects in Kossuth County.