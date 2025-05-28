Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 28 May 2025

Bluegills are biting in small ponds and lakes across Iowa

In late May and early June, male bluegill build nests that female bluegill lay eggs in. Bluegill nests are circular depressions, 1 to 2 feet in diameter. Built in clusters called beds, they appear to look like the surface of a golf ball or elephant tracks.

Male bluegills are easy to catch when they are guarding the nests in shallow water. Cast from a distance instead of getting close if the water is clear. Fish will be less finicky if they don’t see you.

