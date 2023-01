By Kim Wegener

Features Writer

Felicity Huemiller has big dreams and goals for her future in martial arts. Some day the 15-year-old Algona resident hopes to reopen a taekwondo school in Algona.

Huemiller is on the right track to accomplish that goal as she continues to attain success in taekwondo. Her most recent accomplishment was earning the rank of 1st Degree Black Belt Recommend.