AMES—Six 6th graders from Bishop Garrigan have been chosen to represent the school at the 36th Annual Opus Honor Choir Festival. Opus Honor Choirs will perform on November 17 at 4 p.m. in C.Y. Stephens Auditorium in the Iowa State Center in Ames.

More than 2,100 students were nominated by their directors for 720 positions in the four Opus Honor Choirs. Selections were made by recorded auditions.