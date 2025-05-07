On April 29 seventeen juniors were inducted into the Bishop Garrigan Honor Society. This organization honors students who excel in academics, school activities, service, and leadership. The members joining today were Sacha Alesch (the daughter Cody and Teresa Alesch), Emmi Bartolo (the daughter of Lisa and Joe Bartolo), Kyle Bormann (the son of Brian and Gina Bormann), Allison Denker (the daughter of Adam and Colleen Denker), Tate Foertsch (the son of Adam and Jennifer Foertsch), Kayden Gra