Cassidy Mae Dahl

Mitchell and LeeAnn (Lenninger) Dahl of Lakota announce the birth of their daughter, Cassidy Mae, on November 11, 2023, at Kossuth Regional Health Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.

Welcoming Cassidy home was her brother, Jeremiah.

Maternal grandparents are Penny Wayland of Ida Grove and Danny Lenninger Sr. of Cherokee. Paternal grandparents are LuAnn Dahl of Swea City and Douglas Dahl of Swea City.