Blaire Isabel Miller

David and Brooke (Benschoter) Miller of Algona announce the birth of their daughter, Blaire Isabel, on April 3, 2023, at the Kossuth Regional Health Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Blaire is welcomed home by a sister, Brinley, and a brother, Bennett.

Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Karen Benschoter of Algona. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Sarah Miller of Algona.