Merritt James Ricke

Allison Bryant and Jordan Ricke announce the birth of their son, Merritt James, on December 6, 2022, at the Kossuth Regional Health Center.

He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long. Merritt is welcomed home by a brother, Axel, and a sister, Adeline.

Leah Jean Warrington