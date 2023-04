Steven 90th

Pauline (Bowman) Steven will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 15. Her family is planning a card shower in her honor.

Cards will reach her if sent to 317 S. Minnesota Street, Algona, IA 50511

Her children are Thomas (Karla) Steven of Pella, Julianne (Charlie) Taylor of Pella, and Jonathan Steven of Algona. Grandchildren of Pauline are Danielle Steven of Pella, Clayton Steven of Leighton, Savannah Steven of Algona, and Matthew Steven of Algona.