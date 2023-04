McCoy 100th

Former Ledyard resident Leon McCoy will celebrate his 100th birthday and his great-granddaughter, Keira, will celebrate her 19th birthday on Saturday, April 22.

A celebration in their honor is planned at the Crosswinds Church, 2805 Erie Ave., in Spirit Lake on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The family invites family and friends to help them celebrate. Cards will reach them if sent to 1741 260th Ave. Spirit Lake, IA 51360.