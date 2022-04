White 60th

Vernon White marked his 60th birthday on April 13. A card shower is planned in his honor. Cards will reach him if sent to 402 S. Walnut St., PO Box 223, Bancroft, IA 50517.

McEnroe 95th

Jeannette McEnroe celebrated her 95th birthday on April 12. A card shower is planned in her honor. Cards will reach her if sent to 512 N. Finn Dr. Apt. #210, Algona, IA 50511.

Holmes 80th