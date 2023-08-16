Bilyeu honored for 50 years employment
ALGONA—Evolution Driveline honored Terry Bilyeu on Aug.11 at Veterans Park in Algona for his 50 years of dedicated employment and service. Bilyeu’s family and co-workers surprised him when he arrived at what he thought was to be a company picnic. The cake, balloons, slide show and plaque also gave the surprise away. Pictured from left to right is Bilyeu’s family, Jenny Ernst, Brian Ernst, Jace Ernst, Peyton Ernst, Shawn Bilyeu and to the far right is Bilyeu’s wife Shelley.