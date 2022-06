ALGONA—The Kossuth County Historical Society is celebrating Museum Week with three special events, all open to the public and a free will donation to help support the society in the caretaking of it’s three historical buildings and the historical artifacts they hold.

The first event will be a pressed flower presentation with Evelyn Ruhnke on Monday, June 6 at 6 p.m. at the museum located at 116 S. Dodge St.