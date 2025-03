The Algona Publishing office moved last Thursday and Friday, March 6 & 7 from 14 E. Nebraska St. to its new, temporary location at 1308 Hwy. 18 E. in the old USCellular building.

The move was an enormous task that took the entire staff and a few extras to achieve. The project was coordinated and led by Algona Publishing Ad Rep, Lyndsey Fowler, who also gave the new place a fresh coat of paint before the move.