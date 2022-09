The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office is honored to announce the September 1440 Citizen of the Month is DeeAnn Bierstedt of Fenton. DeeAnn was nominated for her lifelong commitment to demonstrating a positive attitude toward supporting our area youth. She has been active in numerous 4-H activities from judging local achievement shows all the way to state involvement within 4-H. She has served as secretary for Kossuth 4-H groups for many years.