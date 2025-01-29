Bids for removal of Ash trees

The City of Algona is accepting sealed bids for the removal of Ash trees. Sealed bids must be received before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in the office of the Deputy City Administrator, 112 W. Call Street, P.O. Box 452, Algona, Iowa 50511. Proposals not physically received by the City of Algona by that time will be returned, unopened, to the submitting entity. The City reserves the right to refuse any and all bids; as well as the right to waive technicalities in bids received.