BGHS Speech Advances To State
Bishop Garrigan earned three division I or “excellent” ratings at the district large group speech contest on Saturday, January 21 in Spencer. Two improvisation groups (one with Audi Crooks, Violet Bode, Sam Plathe, Brendan Plathe and Benjy Trainer; and the other with Scott Bormann, Gavin Swift and Tate Foertsch) and the musical theatre group with Savannah and Isabella Waechter all earned I’s. These groups now advance to the state speech contest February 4 at Le Mars.