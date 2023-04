ALGONA—The grand march for the Bishop Garrigan High School prom is set for 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 in the Friedmann Auditorium at the high school in Algona. Doors for the grand march will open at 7:30 p.m. The $1 admission fee per person will go toward next year’s prom expenses.

The 2023 prom theme is Welcome To the Jungle. Following the dance, the after prom event will be held at the school from midnight until 2:30 a.m.