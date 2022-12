DES MOINES—Their coaches said the Bishop Garrigan Dance Team wowed the crowd at the 2023 Iowa State Dance Championship on November 30 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

After strong performances, Bishop Garrigan took home first place trophies in Class 1 Pom and Class 1 Kick. Ella Schaaf won second place in Class 1 Solos out of 70 dancers. The team also earned the Academic Achievement Award for teams with a GPA of 3.5-4.0.