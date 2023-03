The Bishop Garrigan Dance Team had the honor of dancing at the Iowa Girls’ High School State basketball tournament on Wednesday, March 1 in Des Moines.

The team performed both their 1st place state pom and kick routines for half-times of the 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. games. The Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association selects stand out, crowd pleasing routines for half-time entertainment and the BG coaches said the dancers did not disappoint.