Kyla Garrett and her mom, Kelsey Garrett, had fun sketching at the Party in the Park event on the Carnegie lawn in Algona on Wednesday evening, June 8. Kyla said she was drawing a cat in a tunnel. Approximately 250 people attended the event sponsored by Algona Area Chamber of Commerce. The first Party in the Park of the season featured a party animal theme. More photos can be found on page A12 in this edition of the Kossuth County Advance. Kim Wegener photo