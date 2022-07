ALGONA—The students from Mrs. Welp and Mrs. Crouch’s classes applied for and received money from Project Jack. Project Jack originated in the Quad Cities area in memory of Jack Lindaman. Jack passed away in 2010 from spinal muscular atrophy. The project gives 4th and 5th grade students the chance to pay it forward in any way they choose. The project was then picked up by The REALTOR® Foundation of Iowa.