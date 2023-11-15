Basketball plus Veteran's Day experiences at Twin Rivers Elementary

BODE—Twin Rivers Elementary School embarked on another whirlwind week packed with unforgettable experiences and a heartfelt tribute to our heroes for Veterans Day. The action kicked off on Nov. 6 as our kindergarten through 5th grade students traveled to Ames to watch the Iowa State Women's Basketball team take on the Butler Bulldogs. The Cyclones finished the game with a victory, defeating the Bulldogs 82-55. The students truly enjoyed the opportunity to attend a college basketball game.