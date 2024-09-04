Back to School Bash at Vets Park

The Bulldog Paw Club’s second annual back to school bash was on Aug. 17 at Veterans Park. There were many exciting activities for the kids to come back together as a community to celebrate the start of the new school year with their friends, staff and families. They had an afternoon full of fun activities for all to enjoy. From bounce houses and obstacle courses to horse rides, there was something for everyone. The kids enjoyed face painting, games, prizes and even a foam cannon.