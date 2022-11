KOSSUTH COUNTY—Morgan Kelly, 2022-2023 Kossuth 4-H County Council President, welcomed everyone to the 2021-2022 Kossuth County 4-H Awards banquet Sunday, Nov. 13 to celebrate their accomplishments and recognize the hard work the Kossuth County 4-H members have done in the past year, as well as show appreciation to the adult volunteers and their commitment to “make the best better”.

Sweet Snax from Wesley provided the food sponsored by Iowa State Bank.