KOSSUTH COUNTY—On Tuesday, July 26, RAGBRAI cyclists will be traveling northbound on Hwy 15 into the City of West Bend (which is a meeting town so there will also be heavy support vehicle traffic in the area). It is expected the cyclists’ traffic will be heaviest in the early morning hours through mid-afternoon. They will continue north on Hwy 15 to the Rodman corner (B-55) and then go west and end up in Emmetsburg as the overnight town.