Skip to main content
User account menu
Contact
Log in
Main navigation
Home
Submissions
News
Obituaries
Sports
E-Editions
Classifieds
Opinions
Public Notices
Subscribe
Menu second
Birth Announcements
Engagement Announcements
Wedding Announcements
Letter to the Editor
News Tips
Birthday/Anniversary Milestones
Obituary Submission
Breadcrumb
Home
/
News
/
News
/
Autumnfest craft and vendor show
News
1 November 2023
Autumnfest craft and vendor show
Sign up for News Alerts
Subscribe to news updates
Your email
Of current announced presidential candidates, who do you trust most to deal with these situations: Ukraine-Russia, Taiwan-China, Israel-Arab states, Russia-China-North Korea-Iran cooperation, the American southern border?
Choices
• Joe Biden
• Doug Burgum
• Chris Christie
• Ron DeSantis
• Larry Elder
• Nikki Haley
• Asa Hutchinson
• Perry Johnson
• Robert Kennedy
• Mike Pence
• Vivek Ramaswamy
• Tim Scott
• Donald Trump
• Cornell West
• Marianne Williamson
Tags
News
Sports
Legal Notices
Obituaries
Opinions