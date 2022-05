ALGONA—All Call Theatre is holding auditions in May for the musical, Once Upon a Mattress, a musical comedy retelling of the classic tale, The Princess and the Pea. Audition dates are set for Thursday, May 19 from 7 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to noon; and Sunday, May 22 from 7 to 8 p.m. at O.B. Laing Auditorium in Algona. Actors must be high school and older to be in this production.