Area students attend end of school year agriculture field trip
EMMETSBURG—The annual Educational Partners, Agriculture & Kids (EPAK) program was once again offered to area schools. More than 300 4th grade students from Palo Alto and Kossuth Counties and 5th grade students from Emmet County schools attended the agricultural themed field trip on Wednesday, May 3.
The program, designed to help students develop an understanding of the impact of agriculture on their everyday lives, was held at the Palo Alto County Fairgrounds in Emmetsburg.