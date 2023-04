ALGONA—Euchre results for April 18 in Algona were first place - George Bierstedt and Gene Thompson - 79; second place - Zack Keith and Landon Ludwig - 77, third place tie - Dave McPeak and Kevin McPeak and Terry and Vicki Briggs - 67, most loners - Peter Jorgenson - 6.

Door prize winner was Joe Lickteig. Euchre games will resume on September 12.