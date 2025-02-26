Annual USDA chicken and egg report

January egg production down 4 percent

United States egg production totaled 8.86 billion during January 2025, down 4 percent from last year. Production included 7.57 billion table eggs, and 1.30 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.20 billion were broiler-type and 100 million were egg-type. The total number of layers during January 2025 averaged 363 million, down 4 percent from last year. January egg production per 100 layers was 2,440 eggs, down slightly from January 2024.