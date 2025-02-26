Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 26 February 2025

Annual USDA chicken and egg report

January egg production down 4 percent

United States egg production totaled 8.86 billion during January 2025, down 4 percent from last year. Production included 7.57 billion table eggs, and 1.30 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.20 billion were broiler-type and 100 million were egg-type. The total number of layers during January 2025 averaged 363 million, down 4 percent from last year. January egg production per 100 layers was 2,440 eggs, down slightly from January 2024.

Sign up for News Alerts

Subscribe to news updates

What do you think of President Trump's decision ordering full redaction of documents regarding the assassinations of JFK, RFK and MLK, Jr.?

Tags