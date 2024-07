Got a great nature photo? Don’t miss your opportunity to showcase that photo in this year’s “Portraits of Kossuth” Photography Contest sponsored by the Kossuth County Conservation Board. Here are the rules:

Must be a nature photo (weather, wildlife, landscapes, etc.).

Photo must have been taken in Kossuth County within the last 12 months.

Photo must be at least 8” x 10” and be framed and ready to hang (frame can be any size).