Pastor Kent Hillesland and the Congregation of Community Chapel in Lakota, Iowa, wish to invite you to their Annual Missions Conference, March 29th-April 2nd. This year the theme is; “Jesus, Light of the World” based on the Scripture text of John 8:12, “Then Jesus again spoke to them, saying, ‘I am the Light of the world; the one who follows Me will not walk in the darkness, but will have the Light of life.’”

The Missionaries for the conference are: