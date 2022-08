Elsbecker 60th

Phil and Geri Elsbecker of Bancroft marked their 60th wedding anniversary on August 23.

Their family has planned a card shower in their honor. Cards will reach them if sent to 3308 130 Ave., Bancroft, IA 50517.

Phil Elsbecker and Geraldine Meyer were married on August 23, 1962 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bancroft.

Johnson 50th