Hagg 40th

Dan and Holly (Ohlson) Hagg were married 40 years ago on June 5, 1982, at the United Methodist Church in Ogden.

Their children and grandchildren are: Ryan and Bridget Zittritsch of Le Mars and their children Brayson, Asher, Graham and Blayke; Lindsay and Jason Letsche of Kingsley and their children Liam, Audrianna, and Judah; and Alex and Kelsey Hagg of Iowa City and their son Hayden.