Heinen 60th

Duane and Sharon (Bosworth) Heinen of Lu Verne are celebrating their 60th anniversary on Thursday, September 12th.

Duane and Sharon were married Sept. 12, 1964 at Sacred Heart Church in Livermore, IA.

With them in celebration are their children, Suzette (Ken) Bigelow of Leesburg, FL.; Alan (Amy) Heinen of Mechanicville, IA.; Dana (Jessica) Heinen of Melbourne, IA; Kevin (Katie) Heinen of Algona, IA and Michele (Rob) Sawyer of Aberdeen, NC.

They have 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

The family invites you to celebrate this special day with them by sending a card, a note to include a memory, or simply express your good wishes.

Cards of congratulations will reach them at: 1703 135th St. Lu Verne, IA 50560.