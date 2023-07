ALGONA—Glenda Garrels, Jane Dannewitz and Ervin Van Haaften arrived in Algona to teach in the Algona Community School District in 1964.

Don Nettleton came after the school year started in 1963 to take over the brightest sophomore class ever to graduate from Algona High School when they were too much for the previous biology teacher who gave up on them and left after a few weeks according to Nettleton.