ALGONA—Cable and internet customers of Algona Municipal Utilities will see an increase in their rates after the start of the year.

At their meeting last Wednesday, Dec. 1, the utility’s trustees increased rates on its Dynamic TV by about 5 percent and its internet services.Residential telephone rates were unchanged, but there is a slight increase in commercial telephone rates. A public notice in this week’s Kossuth County has the resolution which outlines the price changes.