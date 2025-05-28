AMS award winning students

Jose Montero Cazanas and Hope Severson, students at Algona Middle School, were recognized for their citizenship qualities and awarded the Good Citizen Award for the 2024-2025 school year. Jose and Hope were chosen by their peers and school staff as two students who exemplify the qualities of citizenship. The Algona Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors the Citizenship Award each year. Jose is the son of Jose Montero Fonseca and Liudarmis Cazanas Martinez.