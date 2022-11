Three Bishop Garrigan High School students, Nate Bronk, Benjy Trainer and Isabella Waechter, were selected for the 2022 All-State Chorus. This is the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians. Antonia Rupert, music director at BGHS, said the students have spent many hours rehearsing since July for the district auditions which were held at Le Mars High School on October 22.